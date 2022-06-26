Yoogali SC has picked up a crucial victory as they look to hunt down a position in the Capital Premier League top four.
They hit the road to take on Canberra White Eagles, but they were able to come away with the three points with an 82nd-minute winner.
Advertisement
As the game entered its dying stages, Isaac Donadel took aim from 30 metres out and found the top corner to give his side the lead, which they held onto until the final whistle blew.
The win sees Yoogali close to within six points, and it is shaping up as a close battle for the final position in the top four with White Eagles, ANU FC and local rivals Wagga City Wanderers all vying for the fourth spot.
Coach Sante Donadel feels his side seem to be able to pull out a strong performance when it comes to taking on the top teams.
"I think that comes down to mindset," he said.
"We went out there with a plan that Luke (Santolin) helped devise, and the boys believed in it and were able to follow it through all the way.
"We can get to a point where the boys start taking things into their own hands, and they go away from the game plan, but today they followed it all the way."
RELATED
While it was an end-to-end game, they weren't any real clear-cut chances for either side, according to Donadel.
"Both goalkeepers weren't really troubled," he said.
"In the five-minute period, we had Ben (Hastie) hit the crossbar with a header from a corner, and the Jack (Moon) hit a cross from Mason (Donadel), and a defender just got a toe to it to clear it off the line and then a minute after that Isaac scored.
"We probably had the better chances at the end, I think they hit the post once.
"We were able to defend well as a team, and we just turned them over and made them make mistakes under pressure."
Next weekend will see the Yoogali side return home to take on Weston Molonglo, with Yoogali looking to pick back-to-back wins for the time this season.
"Hopefully, it gives them a bit of belief and hopefully, next week when we return home to take on the bottom-placed team, we can get another result there," he said.
"Last week, we played really well, and in the first 35 minutes, we really smashed them off the park.
"We just didn't finish our chances off, and then we get frustrated and sidetracked, and everyone starts thinking they can score the goal.
Advertisement
"The games that we follow the game plan all the way through, we seem to have more chances of winning.
"The boys just need to trust that Luke and I know what we are talking about sometimes, and they should focus on doing their job on the field."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.