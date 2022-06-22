The halfway mark of the season sees the Griffith Swans facing their longest road trip of the season when they hit the road to take on Mangoplah CUE on Saturday.
It has been a tough season for the Swans so far that has seen them at times be able to match it with some of the best in the competition, but it has been finding that performance week-in, week-out.
The committed performances from the Swans have won the praise of rival coaches as the group of youngsters battle it out against battle-hardened teams, and the lack of experience does start to tell.
A 133-point loss was followed by an 87-point defeat to Coolamon, before the ship was righted slightly with a 14-point loss at Narrandera last week.
The challenge will be to continue to chase certain benchmarks in games, and if the odd win or two transpires as a result, that will be a bonus to the coaching staff.
The Swans showed in the opening round of the season that there was the potential there, and they were able to match it with the Goannas, but a fade-out in the middle part of the game saw the visitors leave Exies Oval with the four points.
There have been some constant performers for the Swans in what has been a difficult first half of the season.
Jack Rowston hasn't let taking over the captaincy from James Toscan prove to be any sort of hindrance, as he is always among his side's best regardless of the result.
The return of Sam Foley and Reece Matheson has also been welcomed as both have acted well as senior heads in the side, with Foley often getting the job on the opposition's dangerous forwards.
It has been a bit of a mixed back for the reserve graders so far this season as well.
The Swans strength had often been in their reserves, but they find themselves a win outside the top five heading into the weekend.
A win this weekend would help them close the gap, but that is far from a certainty against the third-placed Goannas.
The under 17.5s will be wanting to keep pace with the top of the table Turvey Park side when they take on the Goannas, who are two wins behind in third.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
