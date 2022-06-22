The Area News

Black and Whites play host to Leeton in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 22 2022 - 7:26am, first published 6:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There will be extra feeling in the Leeton and Black and Whites match this weekend as they battle for second place on the ladder.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.