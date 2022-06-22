There will be extra feeling in the Leeton and Black and Whites match this weekend as they battle for second place on the ladder.
It is a similar story to last season, where both sides were fighting towards the top of the table, and the Black and Whites will be hoping to repeat history at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
The Panthers were able to come away with the win at the same point last season, and coming off a good win last weekend, co-coach Andrew Lavaka is confident in his side's ability.
"Coming off a good win last week, and we know it is going to be a different task this week against Leeton," he said.
"We know they are a quality side, so the focus of this week is just about us and working on what we can do better within ourselves and our side."
Both teams will come into the game off the back of shutout wins, and for Lavaka, it was good to see their work at training coming to fruition.
"That is a positive for sure (the shutout), but credit to Wyalong, they have a young side and focusing on bringing that through," he said.
"To keep them to nill wasn't in our estimation, but we have been working on our defence quite a lot, and it's good to see that work coming off."
The Panthers are currently a win ahead of fourth-place but know they will need to keep the positive momentum going if they want to hold on to the second chance come finals time.
"Around this time of the year, you have to be happy where we are sitting at, around the top three mark," he said.
"We aren't worrying too much about that stuff and just worrying about what is week-in, week-out for us."
There was a downside to last week's win with Memeite Siale taken from the field with a dislocated knee after being one of the juniors to have made the step up to first grade this season.
That has been a point of strength for the Panthers so far this season.
"There is some young and amazing talent coming through," he said.
"You just have to be careful with their development and how you use them as well. You don't want to scare them too much because it is the footy that you want to be playing."
