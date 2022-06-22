Hanwood has reiterated that everything they achieve this season will be done with club stalwart Anthony Agresta in mind.
The Griffith side will return to the playing arena this weekend, looking to put last week's spectacle in the rearview mirror when they travel to take on the Cootamundra Strikers.
In positive news to come out of last weekend, Agresta has returned home after having operations to mend a broken leg sustained in the abandoned match against Leeton.
"He had his operation on Monday afternoon, and it was a bit longer than expected, the injury was pretty horrific," Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco said.
"Touch wood, everything has gone well, and he is back at home, able to start his recovery process. Everyone is happy to see that he is at home, and he is in as good a spirits as he can be."
While it could be difficult for the side to re-find their focus after an emotional period, Bertacco feels his side is in the right place to play on the weekend.
"We had training last night and had a brief chat before we got going," he said.
"A lot of the boys are very sad about the situation, but they know that they have one objective, and that is to do everything we can from third grade to first grade on behalf of Anthony now, that's what it comes down to.
"He is a club stalwart, so starting from this weekend, everything goes in the ring for Giggles."
This weekend could be seen as a way to ease back into action with a clash with the bottom of the table Cootamundra side. Bertacco knows it could be a "catch-22".
"You probably don't know what you are going to expect from players that are still saddened and emotional about what has happened," he said.
"Obviously, with Coota being in their position and us being in ours, we obviously want a positive result."
In the meeting between the two sides in round one, the Hanwood side came away with a 14-0 win to make a resounding start to the season.
The margin isn't going to be a focus from the Hanwood coach this weekend.
"In my opinion, if we walk away with a 1-0 win result, I will be happy because it gets the boys back out there, it gets them together," he said.
"The scoreline is going to be irrelevant this weekend in all grades for us; it is just about getting our club, back out there, getting the boys together and especially for some of the young boys.
"They probably haven't seen anything like last weekend before, so to get that bit of normality back will be good."
The first grade game in Cootamundra will kick off at 3.20pm.
