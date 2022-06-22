The Griffith Swans enjoyed a fruitful trip to Narrandera, picking up wins in four of the five games against the Eagles on Saturday.
The A graders had two reasons to celebrate with Noel Barone playing her 50th game while prize recruit Johannah Munro took part in her first game with the club.
The Swans were able to maintain their position in the three-way fight for second after they came away with a high-scoring 86-34 victory over the Eagles.
Griffith will have their credentials tested this weekend when they take on the unbeaten Mangoplah CUE side.
A reserve continued their strong start to the season, and with a 61-20 victory, they stay in a three-way tie for first, which will be broken when they take on the Goannas this weekend.
The B graders were able to stay within striking distance of the top three after they came away with a 51-28 victory, while C grade moved closer to the top five with a 53-24 victory.
The under-17s missed a chance to climb into the top five after a 48-30 defeat.
