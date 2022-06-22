Yoogali SC faces a difficult assignment this weekend when they travel to Canberra to take on White Eagles on Saturday.
The White Eagles side is currently sitting in fourth place on 14 points, six ahead of Yoogali SC, and while there's still plenty of time in the season to turn that margin around, another three points dropped this weekend will start to make things difficult.
It was a familiar tale for Yoogali SC in their clash with their local rivals last weekend, as they were able to create chances, but it was their execution in front of goal that continued to let the side down.
In their meeting with the White Eagles earlier in the season, the Yoogali side was in the game until two goals just after the hour mark set the Canberra side up for a 3-1 victory.
In the under 23s, Yoogali will be hoping to re-find their winning form as they try to keep pace with the top two sides when they take on the sixth-placed White Eagles.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
