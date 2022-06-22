The Solstice Cup commences with a mass start for an out and back run.
Markers are placed 2.3-3.7 km out from the start meaning depending upon your allocated turn around point the run is between 4.6km and 7.4km
For the first time a backmarker in the form of Aidan Fattore won the Cup.
On the trip out Fattore lead the field, turning at the maximum distance out of 3.7km, he then began to reel in every runner with a shorter turnaround on the trip back home.
His time was 27m.51s for the 7.4-kilometre return trip.
Not content with the Solstice Cup, Fattore is odds on favourite for the Half On The Hill next Sunday.
Why else would he be out Sunday morning before sunrise rerunning the Solstice Cup course?
Fattore almost didn't get there as that pesky Jones clan again attempted to steal the show.
Bronwyn Jones with a target of 5.4km and husband Allan with a target of 6.4km were together and feeling confident of a win with only a hundred metres to go.
Allan eased a little, but Aidan had already been alerted out on the course that Bronwyn was an early turner and his biggest threat.
He put pedal to metal and the two were shocked by his sudden appearance. Aidan sprinted to a three second gap over Allan, another six to Bronwyn, and the faces of all three told the story of the effort.
Missing a place on the podium but running well were Ashley Pianca (4th at 5km), Tom Mackerras and Georgia Grimmond (equal 5th at 4.8km and 5km), Chris Barbagallo (7th at 6.4km) and Derek Goullet exceptional at 8th with a very tough 7km distance.
Then along came the first Junior in Digby Jones.
Thanks to his recent good form he had a tough 6.4km target but was not easily deterred as he won this race two years ago and ran with confidence.
Second was Charlie Bunn running 5.4km who held out until close to the line, and third went to Nate Mingay which was a tremendous effort considering his cruel 7.0km target.
Finishers dribbled in until dark, mostly walkers who had the minimum distance of 4.6km to complete rather than their normal 3km.
A fire bucket and refreshments welcomed all finishers home.
Next week is race one of the 6km Long course and 3.3km short course Surfer Competition.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start.
Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
Joggers will now also prepare for the Half on the Hill on Sunday.
