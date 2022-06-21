GRIFFITH teenager Harry Rowston has done his AFL Draft chances no harm with a standout performance in the opening game of the under 18 national championships.
Rowston had 23 disposals and kicked three goals in Allies' 37-point loss to South Australia at Thebarton Oval in Adelaide on Sunday.
Advertisement
The Griffith midfielder was one of the Allies' best in the opening round loss, also having eight marks, three clearances and four inside fifties to go with his 23 touches and three goals.
It backed up an earlier strong performance against South Australia earlier in the month from Rowston, when representing a combined NSW-ACT Academy team.
RELATED
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' Luke Lawrence also won plenty of the footy in Sunday's loss to South Australia, having 20 disposals and three clearances.
Nick Madden had 22 hit-outs and 12 disposals, while Luke Fellows (15 disposals and seven marks) and Angus Curry (seven disposals and three tackles) also made valuable contributions.
The Allies will look to bounce back when they take on Victoria Metro at Blacktown International Sports Park on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.