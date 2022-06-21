Hanwood has extended their winning streak to nine games after a tight encounter against Young Lions at Hanwood Oval on Sunday.
The sides were evenly matched in the early stages of the game, with Hanwood and Young both getting into dangerous areas but unable to find the breakthrough.
That was until an absolute blast from Claudia Torresan saw Hanwood take the lead.
A cross from Johane Oberholzer drifted across the box and looked to be away from danger, but Torresan had other ideas and took aim from range and found the top corner.
It didn't take long for Hanwood to double that lead as Airlee Savage was able to pounce on a poorly directed back pass, and she was able to race away from halfway and place the ball into the back of the net and see the home side take a 2-0 lead into the break.
The scoreboard pressure continued to build in the early stage of the second half, with Oberholzer able to turn at the top of the box and place the ball into the bottom corner before Young was able to pull one back after a shot looped just out of reach of Maree Cirillo in the Hanwood goal.
The game was put to bed late in the second half as a delightful lofted through ball from Jorja Heffer put Savage in behind the Lions defence, and she made no mistake in a one-on-one with the keeper to wrap up a 4-1 victory.
Coach Anthony Zuccato was pleased with his side's ability to pick up where they left off after the long weekend.
"After a couple of weeks off and a couple of weeks with no training as well because of rain and everything else, it was just good to get back out on the park," he said.
"They were able to pretty much pick up where they left off a couple of weeks ago."
It has been an interrupted period of the season with a forfeit from Leeton followed by a 6-2 win over Cootamundra before the long weekend.
"It is amazing how quickly you can lose that polish," he said.
"We will start working on that, and hopefully, we will be able to get a nice good run-in towards the finals series."
The Hanwood side will look to continue their strong start to the season when they travel to Wagga to take on South Wagga on Sunday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
