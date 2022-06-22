A fire at GrainCorp's Yenda Silo led to parts of Railway Parade being closed and residents evacuated as teams worked to extinguish the blaze and isolate hazardous materials.
Police and fire crews attended the fire call, including firefighters from Fire and Rescue Station 512, who confirmed that the fire was caused by a gas leak.
"The gas ignited in the cylinder, a leak was caused and entered the atmosphere. That started a fire," a responder said.
"It just looked bad because there was a shed full of grain and a flame."
Nobody was hurt due to the gas leak or subsequent fire.
Crews established an evacuation zone while isolating the toxic material and redirected traffic away from the area however residents are now back in their houses.
"A few people were evacuated, they're all back now."
The situation has now been resolved and traffic has returned to normal however the cause of the initial gas leak isn't yet known.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
