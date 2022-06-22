The Area News

Fire at GrainCorp's Yenda Silo led to parts of Railway Parade being closed while firefighters worked

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 22 2022 - 11:19am, first published 5:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fire at a Yenda grain silo that shut down parts of Railway Parade was caused by a gas leak. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

A fire at GrainCorp's Yenda Silo led to parts of Railway Parade being closed and residents evacuated as teams worked to extinguish the blaze and isolate hazardous materials.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.