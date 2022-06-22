An exciting new glass blowing exhibition will be occupying Griffith Regional Art Gallery, launching on June 24 and running for two months.
The exhibition, named "JamFactory Icon Tom Moore: Abundant Wonder" will showcase one of Australia's leading glass-blowing artists and showcase his impressive constructions and displays made from the fragile material.
Mr Moore has spent years playing with the material and creating his own unique voice within the glass, challenging our perceptions of the world and looking to the future.
Mr Moore said that he examined themes of 'interconnection' with the upcoming exhibition.
In Moore's words: "The works combine historical glass forms with themes of interconnection that liquefy the borders between animal, vegetable, mineral and personal," he said.
"The resulting characters such as plant-birds and potato-fish-cars echo the metamorphic quality of glass - a material well known for its paradoxical nature and aptitude for creating optical illusions."
Art Gallery Coordinator, Ray Wholohan said that Mr Moore's work was contemporary despite using such an ancient craft.
"His engaging, sophisticated and technically challenging sculptures which are a hybrid of animals and plants and the fantastical worlds they inhabit are deeply embedded in the history of glass making and scientific discovery," Mr Wholohan said.
"Through the taming of the molten liquid material of glass, Moore creates complex worlds within which his fanciful characters interact."
While undoubtedly fun and fascinating to look at, the works are also ominous and socially prescient - critiquing and examining current social and environmental concerns.
Mr Moore will be spending a few hours in the gallery on June 24, answering questions about the exhibition and creating new artworks from 10am to 12:30pm and 2pm to 4pm as a miniature residency program.
In addition, the 6pm launch will feature a talk from Mr Moore.
More information on the exhibition can be found on the Gallery's website at griffithregionalartgallery.com.au. Events are free and open to all.
