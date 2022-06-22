The Area News

It's important to know where you can find a defibrillator, here are the clubs and bars in Griffith that have one

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:28am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEFIBRILLATE: With 20,000 people experiencing a cardiac arrest outside hospital, it's important to know how to respond. PHOTO: File

With 20,000 people experiencing a cardiac arrest away from a hospital every year, and only ten per cent surviving the incidents, it's clear that access to defibrillation in a medical emergency can be the difference between life and death.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.