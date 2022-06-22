With 20,000 people experiencing a cardiac arrest away from a hospital every year, and only ten per cent surviving the incidents, it's clear that access to defibrillation in a medical emergency can be the difference between life and death.
While your first response to a medical crisis should always be to contact emergency services, a combination of CPR and defibrillation is known to improve survival rates by up to 70 per cent as ambulances hurry to the scene.
Advertisement
'In the event of a cardiac arrest, each minute that passes without intervention - including defibrillation - reduces the chance of survival,' said the St John Ambulance NSW CEO Sarah Lance.
These days, most defibrillators outside a hospital will help you through the process with verbal and visual instructions, and you are unable to harm someone using an AED.
While many will keep one around, businesses are not technically required to have a defibrillator onsite. Here's where you can find a defibrillator in Griffith's bars and clubs, should the worst happen.
The Gemini Sports bar confirmed that they have a defibrillator on site, which also services the Bull and Bell steakhouse and the Gem Hotel.
The Area Hotel, while it took a few minutes for staff to identify and find it, also has an automated defibrillator - as does the Exies club.
The Coro Club confirmed that they had one installed 'recently' but were unable to say exactly when.
Which ones don't?
Not having a defibrillator isn't an inherently bad thing but it's always worth noting if you plan on hitting the town with an elderly relative or someone who has a known heart condition.
The Yoogali Club said that they don't have a defibrillator at present, but would be looking for one.
The Hotel Victoria also doesn't have a defibrillator.
In an emergency, please contact 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.