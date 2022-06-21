The meeting of the top two sides in the Group 20 competition has been set with both the Black and Whites and Leeton maintaining their strong start to the season.
The Black and Whites were able to pick up a resounding 46-0 victory over West Wyalong at Solar Mad Stadium.
Lily-Belle Misiloi continued her try-scoring spree to start the season, bringing her total to 20 for the season with another four against the Mallee Chicks.
Hollie Penrith scored a double, with Ash Penrith and Rachel-Rose Priest scoring the other tries.
The Greens were able to pick up a 30-point win over the Hay Magpies.
Makayla Bradshaw and Jess Morton scored doubles to help the Leeton side maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 34-4 win over the Hay side, with Sophie Curtis scoring the Magpies' only points.
DPC Roosters stayed within striking distance of a top-five positions with a 28-6 win over Yanco-Wamoon, while the Sharks are also just outside finals position after a 44-8 win over Waratahs.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
