Griffith's VIEW Club is excitedly preparing for their upcoming fiftieth anniversary celebration, set to be held in August.
The 'Voice, Interests and Education of Women' club supports and is run by the Smith Family, a children's charity supporting disadvantaged kids across Australia. While the club was founded in 1960, Griffith's chapter only began in 1972 and will be celebrating fifty years of supporting students on August 16.
While the group's main priority is supporting young people across Griffith and the region, they also act as a social group for their members who are all over 70. Once a month, the group meets for a lunch at the Leagues Club to enjoy a series of talks ranging from advice to motivational speakers.
The group's fiftieth anniversary celebration is shaping up to be a spectacle.
Leonni Whalan, the group's treasurer, said that they were inviting other VIEW clubs from the area to join in the celebration.
"All the clubs have been invited, and ex-members. Fifty years is a long time for any of these things to keep going so we're going to have some memorabilia. A lot of old photographs," Ms Whalan said.
"We used to have an evening club, and I've done all the memorabilia for that."
She described it as a museum of the Griffith VIEW Club's history over the last five decades.
The group itself has faced dwindling numbers recently, dropping from 37 members in 2010 to just 15 now.
Ms Whalan added that there would be a $30 charge on RSVP to fund the cost of the event. RSVP's are required the week before, with a firm deadline of August 9.
The event is open to all, provided the cover charge is paid prior to attendance. The club's birthday will be celebrated at the Griffith Exies Club on August 16 at 10:30am.
Registrations can be made by contacting the club at 6962 3301.
