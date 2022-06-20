The Area News

Police are calling for information on a suspicious fire that destroyed a Carrathool house

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 20 2022 - 10:24am, first published 6:00am
Police investigating after fire destroys house

Police are investigating a suspicious fire, after a Carrathool house was destroyed by a furious blaze.

