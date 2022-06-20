Police investigating after fire destroys house

Police are investigating a suspicious fire, after a Carrathool house was destroyed by a furious blaze.
At approximately 4am, emergency services were alerted to a fire on Gordon Street in Carrathool. NSW Fire and Rescue attended the call and found the house well-alight, extinguishing the blaze but not before the house took on significant damage.
Murrumbidgee police officers began an investigation into the cause and the circumstances surrounding the fire. They have now ruled the fire as suspicious, and are appealing for information from the community.
Nobody was inside the house at the time, and no injuries have been reported.
Police are calling for those in the area or anyone who noticed suspicious activity - especially those with video footage such as CCTV or dash-cam footage - to contact Hay Police on 6997 2720 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
