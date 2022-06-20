A 36 year old man has been arrested after federal police conducted a raid into his Griffith home as part of a crackdown on importing cocaine.
Over 50 Australian Federal Police officers swarmed a house on May 26 as part of an investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering, connected with the now-famous Operation Ironside.
Advertisement
An alleged plot to import 1.2 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador into Australia was connected with the house.
It's thought that police uncovered the plan through intelligence gained through Operation Ironside and the ANoM scheme
The announcement of the arrest comes just weeks after the AFP announced that they would be targeting the 'Ndrangheta and highlighted Griffith as an organised crime hotspot. The AFP identified 14 'Ndrangheta clans involving thousands of members and are currently investigating blood lines and possible connections with Calabrian-based bosses.
The 36-year-old man has been issued with a Court Attendance Notice and is expected to face court later in June.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.