Federal Police raided a Griffith home in connection with a plot to import 1.2 tonnes of cocaine

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 20 2022 - 10:37am, first published 7:00am
The AFP recently arrested a 36-year-old Griffith man in a raid, connected with the infamous 'Tomato Tin' ecstasy import of 2007. PHOTO: File

A 36 year old man has been arrested after federal police conducted a raid into his Griffith home as part of a crackdown on importing cocaine.

