LOCAL LEADER: 20 minute test is easiest way to protect health

The Griffith LHAC is embarking on a project to 'pink up Griffith'. You can expect to see posters popping up in numerous locations which highlight the statistic that "one in seven women in NSW will develop breast cancer".
Having a mammogram every two years is one of the most important things women aged 50 to 74 can do for their health. Yet about 40 percent of eligible women in Griffith haven't been to BreastScreen NSW for a mammogram in the past two years.
To all women who are missing out on this free, potentially life-saving service, we encourage you to book yourselves in.
A mammogram can pick up cancers that cannot be seen or felt. For women over 50, a mammogram is the most effective method of finding breast cancer early which reduces the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy.
Many women believe they aren't at risk of breast cancer because there's no family history of the disease. However about 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women.
In Griffith, we are fortunate to have a BreastScreen NSW service, located at I-MED Radiology on Binya Street. You don't need a doctor's referral, it is a free service and it takes only 20 minutes, every two years.
If you are aged 50 to 74 call 132 050 to book your free mammogram.
For more information visit www.book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or contact the chairwoman, Margaret King on 0409 815 901.
