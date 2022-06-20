The Area News

A star will come to Yenda Memorial Hall for this year's Ashada Navratri festival

Updated June 20 2022 - 10:32am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A recent Navratri festival showcased dancers Jiya Patel, Mahi Patel, and Kasti Surana. PHOTO: Kenji Sato

A star will be touring Australia and making a stop in Griffith as part of a nine-day Navratri festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.