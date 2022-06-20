A star will be touring Australia and making a stop in Griffith as part of a nine-day Navratri festival.
Divya Chaudhary, an Indian musician, will be playing at Yenda Memorial Hall in July as part of a tour around Australia for Navratri. She'll be playing at Sydney, before coming down to Griffith on July 17.
Navratri is a traditional Hindu festival, celebrating the nine goddesses of the religion. The festival is observed seasonally, with the upcoming festival Ashada Navaratri taking place between June 30 and July 8.
Ms Chaudhary will be playing Dandiya, a form of socio-religious folk music.
A spokesman for the Griffith Indian and Australian Community said that they were very excited to have Ms Chaudhary coming to town.
"It's for the Indian community but we're not raising any money. It's just about everyone taking part and to pray to God together - that's it."
"We are playing the Garba, it's related to religion of our god in India for a nine-night festival."
He explained that they would be praying to Ambe Maa for nine nights. Ambe Maa is one of the Hindu goddesses and is also known as Durga Maa.
He emphasised that as a religious event, there would be strictly no alcohol allowed.
The Griffith Indian and Australian Community has said that they are 'welcoming all the community to enjoy Garba.'
The festival will be open to all, with tickets to Ms Chaudhary's performance set at $20 for adults, while children under 10 will be allowed in free.
