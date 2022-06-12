Peter Laird, long-serving councillor of Carrathool Shire and founder of the Lachlan Catchment Management Authority has been awarded with a Medal of the Order of Australia recognising his dedicated years of work.
Mr Laird is being awarded the medal for 'service to the community of the Carrathool Shire' where he served as a councillor for 35 years. He began as a councillor in 1984, serving as deputy mayor between 1994 and 2004 and mayor from 2004 to 2019 when he stepped down.
In addition to his work in local government, Mr Laird founded the LCMA and was on the board for six years and worked with the Federal Inland Development Organisation.
Despite the many achievements under his belt, he said it was still a surprise to receive the letter informing him of his nomination.
"I was absolutely stunned," he said.
"I suppose I always look at these honours and think that the people who should be getting them aren't, and then all of a sudden mine pops out and I think "boy, there's others who should have gotten it before me."
"I really appreciate it."
Mr Laird said that he didn't know who nominated him, whether it came from a proud family member or someone he's worked with but added that he would find out eventually.
He took the opportunity to look back at some of the work he's done over 40 years.
"Local government is a wonderful opportunity to meet people, I've really enjoyed it. Since I retired, I've really missed it."
He said the achievement he was most proud of was saving Australia's wool industry, by founding the Australian Woolgrower's Association in conjunction with contacts and friends around the country.
"The wool industry was in a dreadful situation. We had a huge stockpile and the government had legislated to dump it on the market as quick as they could ... I formed the Australian Woolgrowers Association - formulated a committee from all over Australia and Tasmania."
"The greatest thing that we did achieve was the locking up of the stockpile. By doing that, it stabilised the industry and that was the catalyst of getting the industry back on it's feet."
While the achievement is for him, no man is an island and Mr Laird was quick to thank the many who had helped him along the way - first and foremost being his family.
"My wife should get the medal instead of me for all she put up with," he joked.
"The family have been very supportive all the time that I've been involved which is a great thing, it's great to have the family out here," he said.
"I'd thank the family for their support, and the people I've worked with - there've been some wonderful people right through from local government to the wool industry."
Mr Laird will receive his medal at the Queen's Birthday celebrations on June 13.
