Former Mayor of Carrathool Shire will be recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia for his 4 decades of service

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
June 12 2022 - 10:30pm
LAIRD OAM: Peter Laird, former Mayor of Carrathool Shire Council and founder of the Lachlan Management Catchment Authority, will be recognised with an Order of Australia Medal. PHOTO: Contributed

Peter Laird, long-serving councillor of Carrathool Shire and founder of the Lachlan Catchment Management Authority has been awarded with a Medal of the Order of Australia recognising his dedicated years of work.

