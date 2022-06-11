The Area News

Thousands flocked to Ted Scobie Oval for the return of the Griffith Shaheedi Tournament after two years of COVID-related cancellations

Updated June 11 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:50am
BACK WITH A BANG: Thousands watch kabaddi at Ted Scobie Oval on the first day of the 24th Griffith Shaheedi Tournament. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

The 24th Griffith Shaheedi Tournament had a rousing start as thousands visited Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday to see the return of the beloved annual event.

