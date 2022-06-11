The 24th Griffith Shaheedi Tournament had a rousing start as thousands visited Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday to see the return of the beloved annual event.
After two years of cancellations, patrons were treated to a day of food, fun, stalls and games, including soccer, volleyball and the traditional team wrestling sport, kabaddi.
Despite the sunny but chilly June weather, the crowd only grew larger as the day went on.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran, as well as councillors Manjit Singh Lally, Jenny Ellis and Laurie Testoni were among the thousands enjoying the festivities.
Griffith Singh Sabha Society general secretary Harpreet Singh said he was happy to see the tournament return.
"It's a big relief," Mr Singh said.
"People are feeling very positive and there's been no negative comments so far."
Despite there only being one day left for the 2022 tournament, Mr Singh said there was no time to rest.
"When this tournament is finished then we'll start organising for the next year," he said.
The 24th Griffith Shaheedi Tournament will resume tomorrow June 12 at Ted Scobie Oval.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
