The Griffith Respiratory Clinic will be closing it's doors at the end of the month, with their purpose served and staff shortages taking their toll.
Keith Fletcher, the CEO of Myprac Pty Ltd and the owner of Your Health Griffith, said that the shortages were putting too much of a strain on current staff and that the centre would be closing doors for their wellbeing.
"They're exhausted and we just can't continue. It's about saving them at the moment," he explained.
"There's an opportunity that we could extend the contract for another three months but the declining workforce - we've lost three GP's over the last twelve months and we've got waiting lists of about three weeks to get in for an appointment. That creates a lot of pressure on everyone."
The centre has been running alongside Your Health Griffith for the last two years, and Mr Fletcher said the closure was leaving mixed feelings.
"There's a mixture of tremendous pride and sadness, really," Mr Fletcher said.
"I'm immensely proud of all the staff and clinicians. It has been a monumental effort - a pandemic is not something you can really plan for, there's been a rapid change and a lot of issues that we've had to deal with over the last two years."
Those clinicians have delivered almost 19,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in just over a single year, and delivered 11,500 swabs since 2020.
While the centre will be closing, Griffith won't be left helpless. COVID testing will still be available at the Griffith Showgrounds and at the centre on Banna Avenue.
Your Health Griffith will still be treating symptomatic patients within the current building, but the respiratory centre will not be separate.
Mr Fletcher finished with a touching thank you to the staff who've put in incredible hours over the last years.
"There's been tremendous leadership from the clinicians and bravery from the staff. We''ve never had an issue with leave despite fears, it's been quite amazing and a great testament to every single person there."
"The fact that Your Health Griffith was chosen in the first place was a wonderful accolade - the fact that they were able to take that on and take that burden on has been a great honour."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
