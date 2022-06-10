The Area News

After staff shortages, the Griffith Respiratory Centre will be shutting at the end of June

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:00am
BOSS: Keith Fletcher, CEO of MyPrac Pty Ltd and owner of Your Health Griffith, said that staff shortages has led to the centre closing it's doors. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

The Griffith Respiratory Clinic will be closing it's doors at the end of the month, with their purpose served and staff shortages taking their toll.

