The Area News

Griffith City Council will have a tough decision to make, as the deadline to decide on the Nericon frost fans approaches

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
June 10 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FROST FANS: Council will have a tough decision to make on Tuesday - deciding whether to approve an application that technically follows the policy, or decline it due to the outcry of the community. PHOTO: File

After months of deliberation, research and arguments, the deadline for Griffith City Council to make a final decision on whether to allow 29 frost fans in Nericon is approaching fast.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.