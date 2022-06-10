Students and staff at Murrumbidgee Regional High School gathered in the quad to do something radical - all to raise money for leukaemia research.
The school came together for the World's Greatest Shave - with students and staff raising money and awareness for leukaemia. The World's Greatest Shave is an Australian charity initiative raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Laura Weppler and Jet Smith were key student organisers, with Mr Smith contacting Individual Hair Care to come down and donate their services to the school and Miss Weppler taking the reins behind a cake stall and 'logic-checking,' in her own words.
"We've been organising it all together, everyone has played a part. I've been generating ideas and logic-checking ... I think it's gone really well, I've seen a few people getting coloured hair," Miss Weppler said.
"We've raised over $1000 online, then we must have raised over $100 with the [stall]. Everyone's getting into it."
Mr Smith agreed.
"Everything has come together really well, it's even better than I expected."
He was particularly excited to see so many students lined up to get their hair coloured for the day, putting aside any reservations they might have had.
Arts teacher Murray Jessop was the first to get the cut, followed by English teacher Libby Ridgway getting her hair coloured.
"Hair is something to have fun with," Miss Ridgway said.
Year 9 Year Adviser Melissa Laidler got her hair coloured green at the student's request, and said she would save a full head shave for when her students hit Year 12.
"You've got to save the big stuff for that," she said.
"At the end of the day, it's all raising money for leukaemia. My pride won't get in the way of that."
Annabelle Irvin and Jacinta Tanner from Individual Hair Care said they were pleased to be invited down for the day. They were also surprised by the amount of support the school had gathered and the number of heads they were tasked with shaving.
At time of writing, the school had raised just under $4000 for the World's Greatest Shave. Donations are still open, through the World's Greatest Shave website.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
