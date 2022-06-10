The Area News

MRHS students and staff came together to raise money and awareness for leukaemia research

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 10 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jet Smith and Laura Weppler, key organisers behind the charity event. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Students and staff at Murrumbidgee Regional High School gathered in the quad to do something radical - all to raise money for leukaemia research.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.