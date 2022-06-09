Vinnies confirms it's 'not going anywhere'

After a number of rumours flying that the local op shop on Banna Avenue would be restructuring, moving or even worse, shutting up shop entirely - Vinnies has set the record straight.
A spokesperson for the St Vincent de Paul Society confirmed that the store would not be changing in any significant way.
Advertisement
"The shop's not closing and there's no restructure happening," he said.
"I'm aware of one shop that's being moved, and Griffith is not it."
The rumours seem to have begun with an unrelated incident in which a large amount of stock was moved from Griffith to Wagga - which spun out of control as people speculated on the reasons.
The stock, a supply of linen and pillowcases, was shipped to Wagga on a request from someone who then shared it with someone in need.
The St Vincent de Paul Society confirmed that they were investigating the circumstances surrounding how the rumours began and grew so quickly.
In the meantime however, Griffith op-shoppers can relax knowing that the store will remain exactly where it is on Banna Avenue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.