St Vincent de Paul Society has confirmed the Griffith shop won't be going anywhere, despite rumours

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
June 9 2022 - 8:00am
Vinnies confirms it's 'not going anywhere'

After a number of rumours flying that the local op shop on Banna Avenue would be restructuring, moving or even worse, shutting up shop entirely - Vinnies has set the record straight.

