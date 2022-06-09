The annual Shaheedi Tournament, otherwise known as the Sikh games, are returning this weekend, bringing two full days of athletic competition to honour the Sikh martyrs who gave their lives.
The games will include soccer, volleyball and kabaddi and is one of Griffith's biggest events of the year. Organised by Griffith's Gurdwara Singh Sabha temple, the games have been attracting thousands to the region for over 20 years.
The games are held annually, however the last two tournaments have had to be cancelled due to concerns around COVID-19 at such a large-scale event so those involved are buzzing with excitement for the first games since 2019.
Previous years have only had soccer and kabaddi, but this year the temple is introducing athletics, netball and more to attract further players.
Griffith Singh Sabha Society general secretary, Harpreet Singh said that they would be open to adding even more games in the future.
"Previous years we only had soccer and Kabbadi, but this year we're trying to introduce more games like athletics and netball for the girls," he said.
"We're expecting more games coming up next year too, like hockey, athletics, tennis, badminton and netball."
Manjit Lally, a long-time organiser and supporter of the games, said that they were anticipating 20,000 visitors to the games from all around the world and urged all to come along and enjoy the games and free food.
"It's an invitation to all Griffith. Every single community member is invited, it's not just for the Sikhs only - it's for the whole community," Mr Lally said.
"It's a community get-together, you feel the atmosphere and enjoy the food."
While registrations aren't required and there's no fee to come along and enjoy the tournament, the Sikhs will be accepting gold coin donations - donations that will be going to the hospital.
"We're very excited to have them back," Mr Lally said.
The temple will also be running a free bus service for visitors, with two buses travelling from the temple to the grounds and back for the entire day.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
