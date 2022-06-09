The Area News

The annual Shaheedi tournament is coming up, and organisers are keen to see Griffith fully enjoy the games

Updated June 9 2022 - 3:06am, first published 3:00am
SHAHEEDI: The 2019 games saw thousands come to Griffith to enjoy a spectacular sporting event. PHOTO: File

The annual Shaheedi Tournament, otherwise known as the Sikh games, are returning this weekend, bringing two full days of athletic competition to honour the Sikh martyrs who gave their lives.

