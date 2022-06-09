Roll up, roll up!
Hudson's circus will be coming to town for two weeks, bringing action, humour and impressive stunts as part of their NSW tour. The circus will be setting up their tents at Griffith Showground between June 16 and 26.
The show is promising to be quite the spectacle, with classic circus acts combining with a modern twist. With the tour cycling through every three years, the show is updated frequently but a few mainstays stick around.
Ringmaster Shane Lennon said he was very excited for the new version of the show.
"We've got a fantastic clown, we've got the Globe Riders - they're a motorbike act," he said.
"We've got some flying trapeze artists from Chile, they do a triple somersault which is the Mount Everest of trapeze tricks, and then we've got some really good specialty acts - Leo Mendez the contortionist, we've got performing horses and camels, and then the usual."
He explained that his personal favourite acts were the Globe Riders and contortionist Leo Mendez.
The NSW tour has been going from strength to strength - selling out every weekend since Christmas.
"It's been a really good tour - we put that down to the show we've got this year," said Mr Lennon.
"We started this in May last year, COVID obviously intervened with lockdowns but we've persisted and it's paying off. I think people are keen to get out, everyone is really keen to see live entertainment."
He was especially excited to revisit Griffith, with their most recent trip in 2019.
"We love the wineries there - last time, we did the winery tours. My wife and I are wine fanatics so we're really looking forward to coming back to De Bortoli."
In addition to the show and frequent matinees, a special 'circus workshop' will be on offer for those aged between five and 15 years old.
"Those are very popular- they can take part in 90 minutes of workshops in the actual big top, trained by one of our artists."
Tickets go on sale from from June 14, and are available online at hudsonscircus.com.au or at the Showgrounds gate. Family passes are available, and booking early is encouraged.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
