The Area News

Member for Murray Helen Dalton is calling for a dedicated rehab centre in Griffith

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:01am, first published June 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Call for dedicated local rehab clinic

Member for Murray Helen Dalton is leading a call for a dedicated drug and alcohol rehab centre for the Murrumbidgee, two years after the special inquiry into methamphetamines.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.