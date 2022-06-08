Dalton leads call for dedicated rehab centre

Member for Murray Helen Dalton is leading a call for a dedicated drug and alcohol rehab centre for the Murrumbidgee, two years after the special inquiry into methamphetamines.
The Special Commission of Inquiry into the drug 'Ice' recommendations were released in May 2020, highlighting especially a need for rehabilitation resources in regional and rural Australia.
Mrs Dalton said that despite that, the government haven't done anything.
"We are desperately under resourced. The consequences of this are devastating," she said.
"I'm aware of mothers who need to attend drug rehab in order to maintain custody of their children, but because there are no facilities in our region, their children are taken away and placed into foster care."
In the 21/22 year, around two visits of every 1000 were related to methamphetamine alone, not including other drugs or alcohol. With such a high number of just hospital visits, it's clear that ice addiction is becoming a greater problem in regional Australia.
NSW Health noted that over the last fifteen years, both the rate and the number of deaths from drug use have been steadily increasing.
Mrs Dalton said that she would be taking a trip to the Dubbo Specialist and Rehabilitation Centre soon, to scope out how rehab centres should be run.
"I want to go up and see the Dubbo facility, see how that's run and see what we need ... I'm not sure how it runs but I'm keen to see how Dubbo has set theirs up. I'll be going there next month."
"A lot of the time if you need rehab, you have to leave the area and that can be a real impediment to people who need the support of their families. We need to have that facility close to their families and support network."
Currently, those in need of help in Griffith can contact the Griffith Community Mental Health and Drug & Alcohol Service at 175 Yambil Street, and Narcotics Anonymous meets at the Community Centre every Wednesday from 7.30pm.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
