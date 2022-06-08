The Area News

Public service workers took to the streets to fight for a pay rise that keeps up with inflation

Updated June 8 2022 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public service workers strike for change

Public service workers across NSW have taken industrial action, after a promised pay rise let worker's and unions down.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.