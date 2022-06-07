Off the back of their record-breaking performance on the state stage last year, Binya Public School have once again put themselves on the map.
Another strong performance at the PSSA State Championship saw them come home with a bronze medal in the Earl McGee Small Schools relay.
Advertisement
It was another proud moment for the school, according to principal Karen Conlan.
"This year, they have been able to come third with a young group of kids, most of them being in year five and one in year two," she said.
"The Earl McGee race is geared for the small schools to give them the opportunity because we don't have the population to select the most elite.
"They created this event to give the small schools the ability to showcase their skills."
The preparation for the event was tricky at times, and a last-minute call-up was needed after an unfortunate injury to one of the swimmers.
"We had COVID being a bit of a battle for us in the early stages," she said.
"Jonte Conlan was a part of our Riverina side that qualified to go to state but unfortunately broke his arm on the Saturday before they were due to go.
Hugh Kite, who is in year two, stepped up beautifully. He was already going for a 50m event, so he stepped in as part of the team on the day, and they were still able to come away with the bronze medal."
The talented swimmers finished with a time of 2:46.41 to finish in third behind North Star and fellow Riverina representative Illabo.
RELATED
Conlan said the squad had put in a lot of work in the lead up to state.
"Most of them are a part of the Barellan Swim Club under Heather White's training, and then as the zone carnival programs began, they were doing extra training in Griffith as well," she said.
Looking ahead, with four of the swimmers in year five and one in year two, Conlan feels the future is bright in the pool.
"There is a lot of pressure on, but there is a lot of passion here for swimming," she said.
"They are pretty practised swimmers, and they are doing a great job."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.