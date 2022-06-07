Yenda Indoor Carpet Bowls held its annual Carpet Bowls Tournament on May 28 and 29, in Yenda.
Teams travelled from Melbourne, Warrnambool, Albury, Cowra, Bathurst, Wodogna, Moama, Young, Leeton and Griffith, to participate.
Teams played for a prize pool of $2250, competition was fierce, and competitors were in good spirits, even with the black-out.
First Prize of $1200 went to Warrnambool Team 2, T. Roberts from Young took out 2nd prize of $600, Warrnambool Team 3 took out 3rd prize of $300, and 4th went to B. Draffen of Warrnambool $150.
An encouragement award went to S. Altin team of Griffith.The Saturday night dinner was again a huge success with everyone enjoying the food and some light entertainment provided by Louie Forner.
Organiser thanked their major sponsors. Yenda Producers, Berton Wines Yenda,Bakers Delight, Foodworks Yenda, for their kind donations. Money raised over the weekend of $1000 will be donated to the Griffith Riding for the Disabled.
