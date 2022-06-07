The Area News

Yenda hold their annual carpet bowls tournament

By The Area News
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:02am
Yenda Indoor Carpet Bowls held its annual Carpet Bowls Tournament on May 28 and 29, in Yenda.

