While the course is picturesque, it's been heavy going because of the wet conditions and lack of run. Scores have generally reflected this. None the less, Rose Alpen scored a nice 35 points on Wednesday, 1 ahead of Kathy King in the one and only division (12 players).
Seventeen women competed for the Athlete's Foot monthly medal on Saturday, with the Bowditch genes shining again. Mother and daughter Liz Graham (nee Bowditch) and Jill Hammond won the divisions 1 & 2 monthly medals, respectively, for the second month in a row, both with 78 nett.
Yvonne Couper was runner up on a countback in Div. 1, while Pat Pauling (79) was runner up in Div. 2. Balls went to 80 pts. The raffle has started for the Women's Charity Day on Saturday 18 June in a 4BBB stroke.
There are some great prizes (wine and meat vouchers), and all proceeds will be donated to Griffith Carevan. This week we will play everyone's favourite ("versus par") on Wednesday, and a stableford on Saturday.
