The Area News

Griffith Ladies golf report

By Elizabeth Humphreys
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:01am, first published 12:55am
While the course is picturesque, it's been heavy going because of the wet conditions and lack of run. Scores have generally reflected this. None the less, Rose Alpen scored a nice 35 points on Wednesday, 1 ahead of Kathy King in the one and only division (12 players).

