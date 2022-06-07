Weather conditions again created havoc for golfers at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday with only 68 players braving the bleak conditions in an 18 hole single stroke.
Daniel Dossettor fired 76 off the stick, draining a birdie on the 7th to take out A Grade on 70 nett, one ahead of Luke De Valentin 71 nett, also shooting 76 off the stick, nailing a birdie on the 9th.
B Grade winner Peter Cunial handled the conditions best with the day's best score of 68 nett, carding a birdie on the 14th in his round of 80.
Terry Bennett 72 nett runner-up carding four pars in his round of 88. Marc Tucker 73 nett won C Grade, Tom Watson 75 nett runner-up.
Jason Magoci won the 4th and 8th pins, Garry Tucker 7th, Bryan Trembath 11th and 16th, Jason Bartlett 15th.
Vouchers went to 76 nett.
Around 40 ex-Black and White players who were attending their 100 Year Club Reunion also enjoyed a social round on Saturday.
Only enough players for two grades, with 36 players contesting Sunday's medley single stableford.
Trevor Richards 34 points won Div.1 on a countback over Jason Magoci 34 points.
The heavy going took its toll on Div.2, Pat McNamara taking the win on 32 points over John F. Gale 29 points on a countback over Albert Donadel and Paul Woolnough.
Paul DeMamiel won the pins on the 7th and 16th, Peter Henderson 11th.
Vouchers to 27 points.
The First Round of the 4 BBB Match Play was completed last Sunday with the following winners in draw order for the quarter-finals, which must be completed by Sunday, June 19.
D.Doig/J. Curtis v T. McFadzean/C. Richards; D. Dossettor/J.Brain v J. Witherspoon/B.Crooks; S. Miller/T.Anderson v A.Smith/B. Salvestro; D.& C. Guglielmino v A. Arnold/T. Watson.
The Pro Shop is running Clinics for Ladies, Men and Juniors who wish to take up golf. Pro Shop number 69623742.
Today's event is a single stroke, single stablefords on Saturday and Sunday.
The veterans played a single stableford with 29 players in two grades last Thursday.
Lance Gilbert, 36 points, won Div.1, Mike Catanzariti 33 points runner-up.
Cam Woodside 37 points best in Div.2 fromAlan King 36 points.
Pins to 4th Tony McBride,7th Cam Woodside, 16th Mike Catanzariti.
Vouchers to 30 points.
It was also the First Round of the Winter Cup, which will run through to
the end of August with player's best two rounds to count each month.
It is still not too late to pay your veterans membership $10 with envelopes in the Pro shop.
A single stableford this week.
Last Wednesday's event was a single stableford with 33 players in two grades.
Graham Sibraa 34 points won Div.1, Gerry Cox 33 points second.
Okotai Woetai 38 points won Div.2, John Wallace 35 points runner-up on a countback over Frank Zambon 35 points.
Gerry Cox won the 7th and 15th pin, Woetai 11th.
Vouchers to 29 points.
