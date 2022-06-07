The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

By John Bortolazzo
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:21am, first published 1:11am
Weather conditions again created havoc for golfers at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday with only 68 players braving the bleak conditions in an 18 hole single stroke.

Local News

