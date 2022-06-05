Hanwood has continued their perfect start to the season after making yet another trip to Wagga, this time to play Henwood Park.
The visitors headed into the break with a 2-0 advantage before going on with the game in the second half as they came away with a 6-0 victory.
Advertisement
Anthony Agresta found the back of the net three times, having to play a more advanced role, while Andy Gamble, Josh De Rossi and Brad Clark also scored.
Coach Jason Bertacco felt the game was a showing of Hanwood's adaptability with many players, including Agresta, forced to play in unfamiliar positions.
"We probably had six boys coming in from ressies, and thirds, and a lot of the boys played out of position," he said.
"It was probably the first time that a lot of the boys had played together this year, especially the squad that we had, but that is why we have such a big squad so that we can take advantage of games like this.
"The field was pretty wet as you'd expect after the weather we have had, so to still close out a game 6-nil is a massive positive."
RELATED
Bertacco felt that while the first half was a bit scratchy, his side was able to find their feet in the second half to improve their record to eight games unbeaten.
"We lost a lot of the ball (in the first half), and people were out of position because people weren't used to playing with each other," he said.
"So the first half was really feeling out where the new boys were and learning their runs, and then in the second half, we were able to kick on with it and play really positively."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.