The Griffith Black and Whites brought in their centenary weekend in style with a victory in League Tag against rivals Yenda.
The Panthers were able to strike first as Ash Penrith got over from dummy half before they capitalised on a Blueheelers mistake with Lilly-Belle Misiloi scoring under the post.
It was two in as many sets, with Misiloi making a 60-metre break to score her second of the day.
Yenda got on the scoreboard late in the first half as Abbey Brill converted a penalty to see the Black and Whites leading 16-2 at the break.
The Panthers continued their try-scoring in the second half as Bree Coelli went down the short side and passed off to Madison Coelli, who scored in the corner before Misiloi scored her third for the afternoon to move the Black and Whites out to a 24-point margin.
Brill made a break down the wing and looked to be racing away for Yenda's first try of the match but couldn't get around the last defender in Bree Coelli.
Penrith wrapped up the points for the Black and Whites with her second of the game to secure their 30-2 victory.
Coach Shailyn Williams said it was a special moment to pick up the win on a big day for the club.
"It has been a big weekend for our club, and we were coming off the bye as well," she said.
"The game was a bit scrappy on our behalf, but we got the win, and that is the main thing."
The Black and Whites are now sitting second on the ladder, just two points behind Leeton, and Williams feels her side are starting to hit their straps.
"We started off a bit rough, but we are starting to gell," she said.
"I have got a lot of juniors, and I am really impressed with how they have been able to step up to the plate. The future looks bright, and we are in good hands."
Leeton was able to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 60-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon.
Elli Gill continued her good try-scoring form as she crossed four times, while Jessica Borgese and Gabrielle McGregor scored doubles.
West Wyalong has maintained their top three position, level with the Black and Whites, after they came away with a 20-18 win over TLU Sharks.
Kade Amarant and Caitlin Kelly both got doubles for the Mallee Chicks, with Bree Franklin scoring the other try, and while the Sharks were able to convert all of their tries, compared to none from West Wyalong, they came up just short.
In the final game, three tries to Luci Lugsdin helped Hay stay in touch with a top-three position with a 42-10 win over Waratahs.
