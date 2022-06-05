The Leeton Greens have taken out bragging rights in the Battle for the Shire against Yanco-Wamoon at Yanco Sportsground.
The Hawks were able to take a surprise lead, but it was short-lived as Cameron Bruest gave the Greens the lead.
Advertisement
A first-half double to Will Barnes saw Leeton take a 36-16 lead into halftime, with the Hawks staying within striking distance with tries to Petero Taitusi, Kane Hammond and Paul Ta'Avao.
Barnes completed his hat-trick in the second half as the Greens took a 58-22 victory.
RELATED
Meanwhile, West Wyalong and Waratahs remain locked in a tight fight on the ladder.
Four tries to Logan Collins and doubles to William Hobbs, and Jasper Loudon helped the Mallee Men take a 56-4 win over TLU Sharks, with Lincon Kirby getting over for the Sharks.
Waratahs stay level with West Wyalong after they held on for a 34-26 win over Hay.
Toby Crighton scored a hat-trick for the Magpies, but it wasn't quite enough against a strong Waratahs side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.