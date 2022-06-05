The Griffith Black and Whites have brought in their centenary with success after a tough clash with a spirited Yenda side at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
It was a fast start for the Panthers as a delightful cut-out pass from Chaise Sergi was run onto at speed by Eddie Tiaina, who got over in the corner.
The Black and Whites extended their lead soon after as after securing a repeat set, Tiaina darted from dummy before giving a short pass for Naashon Mataora, saw him push past the Blueheelers defence.
The visitors hit back with 25 to go in the first half as the Yenda side spread the ball out wide, and Noah Forbutt was able to continue his strong first year in first grade as he evaded the defence to dive over.
The Panthers restored their advantage as some quick play the balls gave them the momentum, and they caught the Yenda defence out as Andrew Lavaka got in under the post.
The Black and Whites were reduced to 12-men late in the first half when Semu Sasulu was given 10 minutes in the bin, and it looked like Yenda would take advantage just before halftime, but the try was called back for a forward pass.
They did make their numerical advantage count early in the second half as Jacob Busnello was able to get over before Uafu Lavaka restored the Panthers advantage to see them leading 22-12 with 29 minutes to go.
Yenda continued to stay with the game as quick feet from Tumokai Panapa-Poka to see the margin sitting at four points with 25 minutes to go.
A moment of ill-discipline from Yenda on the fifth tackle saw the Black and Whites awarded a penalty with Uafu Lavaka getting over for his second.
The game still hung in the balance heading into the dying stages and after a strong break from the ever-reliable Chris Latu, who made a strong break before sending Forbutt through, to see the margin sitting at a converted try.
That was as close as the Yenda side would get as the Panthers held on to take a 28-22 win.
Black and Whites' co-coach Andrew Lavaka said it was a proud moment to celebrate the centenary.
"There has been a lot of hype over the weekend," he said.
"It's really good to get a win in front of the old boys."
Lavaka felt it was a bit of a patchy performance from his side that at times were their own worst enemy.
"We killed ourselves in patches but we played some good footy at times as well," he said.
"We were trying to hard and giving away penalties and making silly mistakes and they made us play.
"Yenda are a good side and they knew how to take advantage."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
