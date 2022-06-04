It was another tough day at the office for the Griffith Swans as the Coolamon Hoppers came home strong to condemn the Swans to an 87-point defeat.
A late surge in the fourth term saw the Rovers pile on the points at Exies Oval to take a 21.15 (141) to 8.6 (54) victory.
It was a high-scoring start to the game, with Coolamon taking a 20-point lead into the break and continuing that momentum with the first two of the second quarter.
The Swans were able to kick back to back goals before Coolamon restored their advantage with two late in the term to see their lead sitting at 44 points at halftime.
The sides traded goals in the third term, with Jordan Whitworth and James Toscan getting the majors for the Swans, but the Hoppers took a 43-point lead into the final change.
Coolamon kicked two to start the term, but Toscan kept the margin under 50 with his fourth of the afternoon.
The Hoppers kicked six straight goals, with four coming in time on as the Swans faded out of the game, and the visitors made the most of it to secure the 87-point win.
The way the Swans finished the game, left a little to be desired for coach Greg Dreyer.
"We spoke about it in the dressing rooms, and Jack Rowston spoke about it at length. It was disappointing," he said.
"The Wagga Tigers game showed a real lack of effort, and we didn't turn up, so we wanted to compete today, and we did for the bulk of the day."
While the Hoppers had the momentum for much of the game, the Swans were able to match their opponents at stages and outscored the Coolamon side in the third term, but it is still the consistency that is missing for the Griffith side.
"We had passages where we can compete, and we have had that all year, but there is still that reward for effort missing,' he said.
"We get it down there, and we only have Tosco, we need another key forward, and we need to spread the load in the forward line, and that isn't happening.
"Today, we overused it and then had that skill error, and it came back too quickly for them (backline) to reset. We didn't slow them down enough, and that really hurt us."
The Swans will now have two weeks before their next game with the general bye before their trip to Narrandera.
Dreyer said his side will continue to work on the areas of concern identified from the two heavy defeats.
"The score will look after itself if we are able to compete hard enough, and if we cut out the skill errors, it will show on the scoreboard," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
