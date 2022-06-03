After decades of digging, pruning, snipping and monthly meetings Griffith Garden Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special luncheon in October.
The club was founded in 1972 for Griffith residents to meet and discuss their love for gardening.
Advertisement
Besides monthly meetings no longer being held at different households, longtime Garden Club member Rhonda Romagnolo said the club is still about more than horticulture.
"The club is for friendship and for knowledge," said Mrs Romagnolo, who's been a Griffith Garden Club member since 1978.
"You can come along and enjoy an afternoon with like-minded people."
Mrs Romagnolo said she was encouraged to join the club by her aunty, who was already a member and who encouraged her niece to embrace gardening.
"I lived in a housing commission house and my aunty said to me 'You could turn all that lawn into a garden', and I did. I had 55 rose bushes there," Mrs Romagnolo said.
Fellow Garden Club member Dawn McIntyre said she joined the club in early 2022 after previously being a member of the Griffith Ladies' Probus Club.
"My life revolves around my great grandchildren and my garden," Mrs McIntyre said.
"Ask my friends, they can never get in touch with me because I get up, get dressed and go into my garden."
READ MORE
Griffith Garden Club member and secretary Juley Jackson said she joined earlier this year with Mrs McIntyre for the gardening knowledge and social benefits.
"I love gardening and I wanted to meet like-minded people," Mrs Jackson said. "There's so much that you can learn every meeting."
With five decades done and dusted, Mrs Jackson said she wanted to keep encouraging people to try something new and join the club.
"Being there every month has been really lovely," she said. "We have tea and coffee and talk about all sorts of things."
"The meetings never finish on time because we're still sitting there," she laughed.
While club members celebrated the golden jubilee with their own smaller event in May, Mrs McIntyre said the October 50th anniversary luncheon would be even bigger.
Mrs Romagnolo also said the luncheon would coincide with the Griffith Garden festival.
Advertisement
"It's when all the big wigs at Gardening Australia are going to be here," she added.
The Griffith Garden Club will hold its 50th anniversary luncheon October 8 from 12pm at Mick and Marj Carerie's Garden at Rosewood Park. Entry is 25 dollars per guest and RSVP is required by September 8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.