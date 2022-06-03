The Area News

The Griffith Garden Club will hold a special luncheon in October to celebrate its 50th anniversary and its ongoing love for all things horticulture

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
June 3 2022 - 6:00am
HORTICULTURE: Rhonda Romagnolo, Juley Jackson and Dawn McIntyre of the Griffith Garden Club. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

After decades of digging, pruning, snipping and monthly meetings Griffith Garden Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special luncheon in October.

