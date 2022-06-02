Janine Murphy of the Riverina Yoga Studio will hold a free yoga class this month at Griffith City Library to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21.
The 45 minute session is open for all members of the community to come and experience the Iyengar yoga style which is Ms Murphy's specialty.
Advertisement
Ms Murphy, who has been practicing for over two decades, said she wanted people to realise the holistic benefits of yoga.
She also said the pop up class will help dispel misconceptions.
"A lot of people think they're going to have to touch their toes or stand on their head and that's just not the case," Ms Murphy said.
"The purpose of yoga is awareness of the self and we do that through our physical body because that's what is easiest for us to understand."
The ardent Griffith-based yogi said class attendees may be surprised to see yoga benefits more than just strength and flexibility.
"You might find you start sleeping better and that you're less reactive when you come up against a stressful situation," she said.
READ MORE
Griffith City Library team leader Chris Robson said the class was also about helping to ease lagging stressors of recent years.
"It's inspired by everyone's anxiety around the pandemic and trying to get back to some normality," he said. "We're trying to bring a calming and safe space to the library."
Ms Murphy added that the class will be very beginner friendly.
"It's a simple practice that's suitable for everyone," she said. "The class is at lunchtime so people don't need to bring anything, they can just turn up in their work gear.
"It's a nice way to relax and meet some new people."
The class will also involve breathing practices and active relaxation, which Ms Murphy said will help attendees switch off from the worries of the outside world.
"I often say to my beginner students that coming up the stairs and into the studio is the hardest part," she added.
"This will be a very easy and simple practice that's suitable for everyone."
Advertisement
The yoga pop up class will run Tuesday June 21 from 12pm at Griffith City Library. Bookings can be made through the library website or in-person at the library.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.