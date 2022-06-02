The Area News

Griffith City Library will host a free yoga pop up class on June 21 to promote yoga's benefits to the community and to celebrate the International Day of Yoga

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 2 2022 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
ACTIVE RELAXATION: Riverina Yoga Studio's Janine Murphy said yoga can help ease stress and improve mental health. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Janine Murphy of the Riverina Yoga Studio will hold a free yoga class this month at Griffith City Library to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

