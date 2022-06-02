The Area News

Some of Griffith City Council's trainees have been named as finalists in the NSW Training Awards

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
June 2 2022 - 6:00am
TWO UP: Antoinette Galluzzo and Wil Donaldson will be up for a statewide award for their work as trainees. PHOTOS: Contributed

Two of Griffith City Council's trainee employees are up for a NSW statewide award, after working in various council structures and juggling their studies.

