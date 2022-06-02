Two of Griffith City Council's trainee employees are up for a NSW statewide award, after working in various council structures and juggling their studies.
Antoinette Galluzzo has been working in the council's Customer Service Department, while finishing her Cert II in Business at Marian Catholic College. Wil Donaldson, on the other hand, has been studying a Cert III in Fitness at MRHS while working at the Griffith Aquatic Leisure Centre's gym.
Both have been juggling their studies and work placements for the last year and a half, and will be finishing up their two-year placements in December.
The two have been named as finalists in the 2022 NSW Training Awards, as School-Based Apprentices. The two will head to a regional conference at the Griffith Regional Theatre on June 9 where a winner will be announced.
Council's General Manager, Brett Stonestreet, said that Miss Galluzzo and Mr Donaldson should be very proud for their efforts through the application and interview process.
"I want to congratulate them and wish them all the very best of luck," Mr Stonestreet said.
"Council is committed to identifying traineeships and work experience programs to help secure the future of local students by providing on the job training, encouraging them to kick start their careers here in Griffith."
Mr Stonestreet said it was good to see the achievements of two of Council's young employees recognised.
"School-based apprenticeships and traineeships are more than just part-time jobs. They are a great way for students to set themselves up for the career they want while completing their HSC," he said.
"It is important that Council helps play a role in growing our own."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
