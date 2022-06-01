One step closer to a decision on frost fans

Objectors to the development application for 29 frost fans in Nericon met with Griffith City Council at a special meeting last night to discuss their concerns and hear from the applicant and councillors.
The council chambers were full with representatives of the village making their case against the fans - fears of noise and environmental impacts as well as noting their own experiences with similar fans nearby.
Advertisement
Sam Bowman was there representing the applicant, defending the application.
"For us it's critically important. The weather is changing and we need to protect that crop - With a frost event, it's a necessity for us," he said.
"Our hope is that we don't ever have to use the fans - we can't insure the crop, that's not feasible."
A number of noise consultants and experts attended via video-conference, clarifying the reports and recordings used to support the application. Crucially, the noise from the fans will not be allowed to exceed 55 decibels outdoors, or 35 decibels indoors.
Mayor Doug Curran said that the measurements were not 'one and done.'
"If they're approved and found to exceed the 55 and 35 decibels, they'll be asked to rectify it and they will not be allowed to run until they do."
Independent acoustic consultant Nic Hall said that the risk would be borne by the applicant and that measurements from the installation of the fans would be done as soon as practical.
READ MORE
Mr Bowman agreed, but when pushed for a compromise said that all 29 fans were needed.
"Based on the reporting that we had, it's a big property. 29 fans might seem excessive but all up, it's 450 hectares of citrus ... If there's any thought that it's exceeding the decibels, we'll turn them off."
While many seemed to have more to say, the meeting was ultimately cut short due to council needing to prepare for their next. A decision wasn't quite landed on, but council will have to vote at their next meeting on June 14.
Cr Curran said that it would be a difficult decision between the objector's wishes and the application following the policy as written.
"We need to be aware of the ramifications if we knock it back - we're liable to the Land and Environment court and beyond that, we send a clear message to other people who want to come to town," he said.
"There is concern but it's gotta be weighed up ... It's just one of those decisions, and we have to get it right because it won't be the first like this."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.