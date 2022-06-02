Hanwood Rural Fire Service volunteers were called out to extinguish a previously unknown fire burning on Scenic Hill near Pioneer Park on Wednesday night.
Hanwood RFS captain Adam Bertolissi said six volunteers were called to the incident around 7pm which involved a roughly six metres squared burn.
Advertisement
According to Mr Bertolissi the fire was actually a hazard reduction burn started by park management and which Hanwood RFS had been previously made aware of.
He said the original 000 call came from a concerned member of the community who wasn't sure if the fire was planned or accidental.
READ MORE
"Locals are really good at what they burn and normally we don't get called to them," Mr Bertolissi said. "It's just when the public calls us and we need to render a fire safe because we don't know otherwise."
The Hanwood RFS captain said volunteers were on the scene for over an hour, after which they had time for community engagement with the park manager's children.
"Since the kids were up we figured we'd do a bit of community engagement and show them the trucks and the hoses," he said.
Mr Bertolissi added that callouts to unknown hazard reduction burns were common.
"It doesn't matter how cold it is or how much moisture there is," he said.
"If we knew it was a pile burn and we knew park management lit it then I would've made a judgement and left it burning as long as they were there.
"We'd prefer people if they ever see a fire which isn't attended to call it," he added. "Even though we're volunteers we don't mind going out to make sure something is safe for the community."
Mr Bertolissi said there was no property damage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.