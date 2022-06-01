Local and national healthcare leaders are calling for immediate change as GP numbers continue to sharply decline.
The call-to-action follows recent statistics from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) which showed medical graduates undertaking primary care training had dropped from 2000 in 2017 to 1394 in the latest intake.
RACGP president Dr Karen Price said Australia was at serious risk of running out of GP's.
"The system is on the verge of collapse because of a lack of investment in primary care," Dr Price told The Sydney Morning Herald.
Despite the GP shortage being felt nationwide, Myprac CEO Keith Fletcher said regional areas were being hit the hardest.
"In the 21 years I've been working in GP recruitment, now is probably the toughest it's ever been," Mr Fletcher said, whose business manages both Your Health Griffith and Murrumbidgee Medical and Primary Care Centre in Leeton.
According to Mr Fletcher, in 1980 roughly 52 per cent of Australian medical school graduates chose general practice, which then dropped to 33 per cent in 1995.
"Today that's now at 15 per cent," he said.
Mr Fletcher said poor remuneration was steering medical graduates away from primary care and towards more lucrative medical fields.
He also said the federal government had failed to adjust bulk billing rates over the last decade, which was devaluing the profession and causing GP pay to stagnate.
"Your standard bulk billing rate to see a doctor for 15 minutes is $39.10. If that had been adjusted over the last ten years that rate should be over $46, but the industry recommended rate is $86," he said.
"General practice has been devalued, which is extraordinary given what we've been through over the last few years with the pandemic."
Mr Fletcher said Myprac had been struggling to find doctors to do their GP training at both the Griffith and Leeton practices.
"We've really been let down by the industry leaders as well as the federal government," he added.
The Myprac CEO said that unless the federal government steps in and adjusts rates, practices may have to start implementing fees to help remunerate and attract more GP's.
"That means the socially disadvantaged might have to pay for their healthcare, which is a major concern because a general practice should serve everybody irrespective of their situation."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
