The Griffith Musicians Ball will finally return to The Yoogali Club in August after two years of covid-related cancellations.
The announcement was music to the ears of Griffith Musicians Club president Michael Pfitzner, who said he was excited to help showcase the very best in local musicianship once again.
"There's a lot of excitement among members of the club to be actually doing the ball again," said Mr Pfitzner, who is also a keen drummer.
"It's something a lot of club members really enjoy and look forward to.
"Not only club members, but the Griffith community at large have supported it up until the recent break."
The Griffith Musicians Ball typically attracts a large crowd every year but was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to public gathering restrictions.
After these setbacks, this year will be the 22nd time the ball has been held.
It will also be the fourth year the ball takes place at The Yoogali Club after previously taking place at Woodside Hall prior to 2017.
"The Griffith community has always really enjoyed and supported the ball," Mr Pfitzner said. "It brings a lot of people together and it's a great community event just for that."
While organisers are still working on performances and the evening's lineup, Mr Pfitzner said attendees can expect a classy black tie event with plenty of live music.
"Covid obviously threw a spanner in the works, but It feels good to be able to do something like this again."
The 22nd Griffith Musicians Ball will take place Friday August 19 at The Yoogali Club. Tickets are $60 each and will be available soon.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
