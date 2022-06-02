The Area News
What'S on

The Griffith Musicians Ball will take place for the 22nd time in August after two years of gathering restrictions and cancellations

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 2 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MUSOS ASSEMBLE: Griffith Musicians Club president Michael Pfitzner said he was looking forward to the 'buzz' of another annual Griffith Muso's Ball. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

The Griffith Musicians Ball will finally return to The Yoogali Club in August after two years of covid-related cancellations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.