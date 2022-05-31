The Area News

Auditions are now open for 'The Crucible,' this year's summer production from GRAPA

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:00am
DYNAMIC DUO: Oumi Karenga-Hewitt will be producing the show, while James Walsh will take the reins as director. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Auditions are now open for GRAPA's next big play, marking a change from traditional Shakespeare to a slightly more modern classic play - Arthur Miller's The Crucible.

