The Griffith St Vincent De Paul shop is calling on Griffith residents and those from surrounding towns to donate more warm goods for the disadvantaged ahead of a cold and wet winter.
The shop is currently promoting its annual winter appeal to help those suffering from joblessness or homelessness throughout the colder months.
Vinnies MIA and Riverina area manager Karen Lewis said the appeal would be accepting clothes, as well as cash donations to help disadvantaged people with the rising cost of living.
Mrs Lewis winter was a particularly challenging time for a lot of people.
"At this time there seems to be a lot more people displaced," she said.
"There's a lot more homelessness and there's a lot of people seeking refuge and coming in from other areas because there isn't available housing or jobs there.
"We want to help as many people as we can."
Mrs Lewis said donations received so far were solid but Vinnies still needed more.
"Donations have been excessively good in all of our stores, which is wonderful to see, but we could always do with more winter woolies," she said.
"It's such a wonderful thing to help someone less fortunate than yourselves.
"Not only do your donations go to the less fortunate that need assistance and help, but they can also be sold in the business, with that money going back to help those people in need.
"It's better than putting it in landfill," Mrs Lewis added.
Griffith and all Riverina residents are encouraged to donate in-store at their closest Vinnies shop or through nearby donation bins.
Pick up options are also available for larger donated goods.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
