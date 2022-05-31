The Area News

Griffith's Croquet Club is seeking community support for a new patch to play on

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 31 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:00am
SHOT: Sue Fordham lining up another shot at the group's current field. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Griffith's croquet club are seeking community support, to both gain new players and get funding for a permanent green as their lease at the Visitor's Centre comes to an end.

Local News

