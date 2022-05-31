Griffith's croquet club are seeking community support, to both gain new players and get funding for a permanent green as their lease at the Visitor's Centre comes to an end.
The Croquet Club has been playing in the empty space next to the Visitor's Centre, but with the lease almost up and murmurs of that space being allocated for an art gallery, the club is seeking a new permanent court at the netball courts at Jubilee.
Advertisement
"We want it to be an all-weather court [with artificial turf], not something that needs upkeep. To do that, we need to become an incorporated group and we need the support of the community," said Sue Fordham, a member of the club who is leading the charge.
"We need to become incorporated, which is just a legal document. We need at least five members for that, and we've got that so that's not a problem. Getting incorporated is not really an issue, it's just getting support from the community for the croquet fields because that's going to require grant writing."
The club currently has around ten members, but need a few more to become an incorporated entity and be eligible for community grants. The group is hoping that some more awareness could help bump up their numbers and get some more involved in the sport.
With twenty members, they would be eligible to join the Croquet Association of NSW as well, providing some extra support and funding. Currently, the group belongs to the University of the Third Age, but they have eyes on becoming more independent.
The Griffith Croquet Club will be holding a public meeting to make their case and build membership at 5.30 on June 23, at the Community Centre on Olympic Street.
"We're holding a public meeting on June 23 at 5.30, at the Community Centre."
The club meets Tuesday, Friday and Sundays from 1pm at the old Exies bowling green beside the Tourist Information Centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.