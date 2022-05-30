Beelbangera Public School will hold a community meeting on Sunday to discuss plans and make preparations for its centenary celebrations in October.
The meeting will be held at the school's hall from 11am, with attendees encouraged to bring photos or memorabilia of their time at the school.
Attendees are also encouraged to offer suggestions on what they would like to see happen as part of the celebrations.
Beelbangera Public School principal Kristie Symonds and assistant principal Lorene McRae said the centenary was important not only for the school but the community as well.
"It's one hundred years of education," Ms Symonds said. "It's about looking at the way education has changed and the ways the community has changed."
"Small schools are always the hub of a community and this still is," Ms McRae added.
Ms Symonds said some plans were already in place for the October celebrations, including displays and a pop up museum.
She added that staff were still looking for a time capsule which was buried at the school's 1922 opening, and which the school is hoping will be a central attraction for the centenary.
"On the 75th anniversary they were looking for it but couldn't find it," Ms McRae said. "Everyone thinks they know where it is, but it's like seven different locations."
She also said the school had plans for their own time capsule which will be buried underneath a large chair structure made of bricks engraved with the names of alumni.
"It's so future generations will know exactly where to find it," she said.
Ms McRae, who has worked at Beelbangera Public for 23 years, said she wanted the centenary to celebrate the school's friendly atmosphere.
"It's a welcoming atmosphere and it always has been," she said.
Beelbangera Provisional School, as it was then know, was founded in May 1922 on a Red Cross Farm Colony.
The original school house was a small one-roomed building that doubled as a recreation hall and cinema and had only 52 pupils.
Beelbangera Public has since undergone several changes, having upgraded from 2 to 7 classrooms and added new facilities including a library and administration building.
The community centenary meeting will be held Sunday June 5 at 11am at the Beelbangera Public School hall. Morning tea will be provided and all members of the community are welcome.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
