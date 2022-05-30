The Area News

Beelbangera Public School will hold a meeting on Sunday to take tips from the community on how best to celebrate its upcoming centenary

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CENTENARY: Beelbangera Public School principal Kristie Simonds and assistant principal Lorene McRae. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Beelbangera Public School will hold a community meeting on Sunday to discuss plans and make preparations for its centenary celebrations in October.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.