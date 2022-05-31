Well, it looks like Ron Anson was a one-time-wonder, going from runaway winner to home COVID quarantine in just one week, we wish him a quick recovery.
Meanwhile in the Long course Georgia Grimmond stepped up bigtime for another win, upping her pace and finishing with a net time of 36 minutes 32 seconds a PB. "That hurt" she said as she crossed the line, and so it should, no win should come without pain.
That is the beauty of our handicap start times, no one gets an easy run! At 2nd Michael Colaciuri has shown more speed every run of this Winter competition and a steady climb up the placings.
Aidan Fattore was 3rd and again recorded the fastest run for the day.
The Croce's: - Maggie, Simon and Lisa all starting on a 1-minute handicap were 4th, 5th and 6th. Then came Tom Mackerras, Malcom Blake and tied in 9th place were Digby Jones and Steven Bourke.
Sharon Careri in 30th place was the fastest female on the day. Digby's 9th was good enough to put further distance (45 points) between him and all his rivals.
Rita Fascinanelli-McIvor and Nicole Dehnert added the Long walk to their 12km morning walk, they are on a quest.
In the Short course, it would have been fitting to have a three-way tie for first, as Charlie Bunn, Hugo Bunn and Isaac Fattore all with a 6-minute handicap stayed together around the course as instructed, until the last 100 meters or so when in was game on boys.
Charlie 1st, Hugo 2nd, and Issac 3rd with a mere 14 seconds separating them.
Fastest male time went to Anthony Trefilo at 5th and fastest female time to Jessica Dalton at 12th which put an end to her string of firsts but gave her enough points to make her competition lead of 45 points safe.
Welcome back to the Savage Family taking it easy back in the pack, while young zero handicap Reuben Fattore will be off more than zero soon if he keeps improving. There are two more runs of this competition, then the annual Solstice Cup which is something a little bit different celebrating the shortest day of the year, before the Surfer competition starts.
